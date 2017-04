Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A big celebration in Wayne County recognizes a tiny piece of electronics.

A group of tech junkies came together in Honesdale for Arduino Day, a worldwide event all about an electronic board that's used in many electronic prototypes.

The Pi Crafters hosted the event at the Stourbridge Project. It's a class that teaches kids how to program in different computer languages.

Several groups spent the day making models using the Arduino.