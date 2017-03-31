Watch Live: Zoo Says April the Giraffe May Give Birth Soon

Harpursville, NY — “Today is not the day to stop watching,” Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said during a live interview on GMA Friday.

WATCH: "Today is not the day to stop watching!" April the giraffe is set to give birth with millions watching: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/GU6F45vYZI — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2017

In a Facebook update Thursday evening (typo in post status dates post as 3/3), keepers stated that April’s behavior was “very off from normal.” April’s udders are reportedly full and it shouldn’t be much longer now.

Also, zoo officials announced a paid ‘Labor Alert’ system. The text alerts will provide updates on April’s labor, as well as, exclusive content and photos of the calf for months to come. A portion of the fee will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation for wild conservation of giraffes.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.