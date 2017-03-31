Virgin Mary Statue Destroyed in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A Catholic church on the west side of Scranton is shaken up after officials say they found a statue destroyed Friday morning.

Church officials at Saints Peter and Paul Church on West Locust Street say this statue wasn't just knocked off its pedestal, it was badly smashed with parts of it left all over in front of the church.

The secretary of the church told Newswatch 16 that the entire face of the statue of Our Lady of Grace was shattered to pieces and there is a gaping hole in her stomach.

This wasn't the first time a statue at the church was vandalized. Years ago, officials say another statue was damaged and this was a replacement for that statue.

Right now those with the church say they'll be praying for whoever did this throughout the day and at their Friday services later in the day.