Valley View baseball

Valley View hopes to be back in the District Two finals, this time in Class 4A.  The Cougars lost a 1-0 11 innings classic to North Pocono in last season's title game.  Valley View Ace Max Kranick graduated, but the pitching staff is deeper this season.

