Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Talkback 16: Casino Cash, Train Troubles, and Plane Problems

Posted 6:17 pm, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 06:14PM, March 31, 2017

In today's edition of Talkback 16, we received a multitude of calls from viewers upset about where casino money was going...plus, we even had an out-of-state viewer give their two-cents about who they believe is messing with the Backyard's train.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s