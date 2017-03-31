Scranton Man Charged After Watching Child Porn in Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A man is facing child pornography charges after he was caught watching child pornography on a laptop inside the Starbucks in the Marketplace at Steamtown.

According to witnesses, Walter Chiavacci, 51, was reportedly using a magnifying glass to see the explicit images on the screen. According to the initial caller, one of the images he witness Chiavacci viewing appeared to be of "a naked female around the age of 12-years-old."

Chiavacci told police that he frequents the Starbucks to use their free WiFi, admitting to viewing pornography in public, as well as downloading images to "use at a later date."

Chiavacci is a former Old Forge firefighter who served jail time after admitting to sexual misconduct with an underage girl in 2004. He is listed on the state registry as a known sex offender.