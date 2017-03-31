Police: Woman Stole From Group That Donates Money to Charity

Watch Live: Zoo Signals ‘Final Countdown’ For Giraffe’s Birth

Posted 5:37 am, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32AM, March 31, 2017

MINERSVILLE -- A former treasurer is accused of stealing thousands from a group that raises money for charity in Schuylkill County.

Authorities say Michele Polatz altered checks and used the New Minersville Firehouse Bikers' ATM card to make withdrawals, swiping more than $9,000.

People with the group that helps causes like the local fire department can't believe it.

"We have a benefit coming up shortly here in May for this Make-A-Wish. We're a victim in this whole operation that happened and we feel badly about it," said  New Minersville Firehouse Bikers Vice President Gary Purcell. "We're moving on, we're going to continue to do good for the community."

The woman from Port Carbon faces fraud and theft charges in Schuylkill County.

