× Play Ms. Pac-Man in Google Maps This April Fools’ Day

Looks like Ms. Pac-Man has paid a visit to the Google Maps app just in time for April Fools’ Day.

Every April Fools’ Day, Google releases prank videos for new products or adds Easter eggs to existing ones.

This year, the team is revisiting an old prank, with a bit of twist. In 2015, Google added the ability to play Pac-Man in Google maps — this year — it’s Ms. Pac-Man’s turn.

Surely, Google will unveil some other pranks this April Fools’ Day, but at least we can have fun waiting!

Here’s how to play:

Open up Google Maps on your mobile device or PC. On Desktop, just click the little Pac-Man image in the lower-left of the map. On mobile, click on the pink button on the right.

According to the Verge, unlike the Pac-Man integration from 2015’s prank, it doesn’t turn your current location into the game level. Instead, you’re taken to a random spot in the world and get five lives to outrun the ghosts. (Some users are reporting that the iOS version lets you pick the map, while Android takes you to randomized spots.)

If you prefer to choose your own location in Google Maps to turn into a Ms. Pac-Man game, the web version does appear to support pick-your-own levels.