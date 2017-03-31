Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Luzerne County

Posted 7:51 am, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50AM, March 31, 2017

HANOVER TOWNSHIP —  A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Luzerne County.

The coroner was called to the crash on the San Souci Parkway near Wilkes-Barre.

It appears one person was hit and killed around 6:15 Friday morning.

Police are trying to track down the driver.

The San Souci Parkway is down to one lane here in Hanover Township.

