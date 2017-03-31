Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Luzerne County.
The coroner was called to the crash on the San Souci Parkway near Wilkes-Barre.
It appears one person was hit and killed around 6:15 Friday morning.
Police are trying to track down the driver.
The San Souci Parkway is down to one lane here in Hanover Township.
41.216364 -75.949747
2 comments
Get it together
I wish WNEP would get it together when your in Hanover Twp. Its not Wilkes Barre by no means and their constantly saying Wilkes Barre
TheirThereThey're
They’re *
Get it together