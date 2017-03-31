× Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Luzerne County.

The coroner was called to the crash on the San Souci Parkway near Wilkes-Barre.

It appears one person was hit and killed around 6:15 Friday morning.

Police are trying to track down the driver.

The San Souci Parkway is down to one lane here in Hanover Township.