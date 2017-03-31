× Multi-vehicle Crash Backs Up Interstate 80 in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a headache for commuters in one part of the Poconos Friday evening.

A fender bender involving at least five vehicles occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday evening along Interstate 80 eastbound.

Newswatch 16 was on scene — capturing the slow-going traffic near the Tannersville exit — where traffic was down to just one lane.

State police say the accident was minor, with no major damage or injuries for anyone involved.