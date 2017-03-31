Michigan Teacher Pranks Students With Ridiculous April Fools’ Spelling Test

Watch Live: No Foolin’, Zoo Officials Say April the Giraffe May Soon Give Birth

Royal Oak, MI – Everyone enjoys a good laugh and that’s exactly why one Michigan teacher’s April Fools’ prank is going viral.

Mr. Dombrowski, a Royal Oak elementary school teacher, pranked his class with a ridiculous spelling test.

We’re willing to guess that nobody aced the test containing words like; ‘Speekuszlum,’ ‘Rol-aska-tox’ (no credit without the hyphens) and ‘Blorskee.’

Dombrowski recorded himself spelling the words out while the students graded their own tests.  He later posted the video on Facebook for the world’s enjoyent.

Making the video even more hilarious, is the students’ reactions to some of the more ridiculous spellings.

