Dandelion Retired, Crayola Reveals New 24-pack Crayon Color

Crayola announced that they are retiring the “Dandelion” color from its 24-pack of crayons.

On Friday, March 31, 2017, which happens to be “National Crayon Day,” Crayola is announced the replacement color, live on Facebook. (Drum roll) The new color will be part of the ‘blue’ family according to Crayola officials. More details about the new hue will revealed over the coming months. Crayola officials did announce that they will be holding a contest to name the new color. So start coming up with those catchy names now!

This is the first time the company has retired a crayon color from its 24-pack.