× Dancing for Donations

Some students in Luzerne County will be movin’ for a mission this weekend at their school in Kingston.

Students at Wyoming Seminary are gearing up for a dance marathon Saturday night known as the “Sem DM.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the school Friday to find out how you can join them in their goal of helping out Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville.

This marks the sixth year for the Sem DM which is organized by the student government and the student activities office staff.

Organizers say “over the past five years the event has raised more than $70,000. Students hope to surpass last year’s total of $17,852 by raising $20,000. More than 200 students are expected to take part in the event.”

Although the actual dance marathon isn’t open to the public, people are encouraged to support the students and their goal by donating online.

Click here to get involved!

You can also donate in honor of a specific student at this link!

The event will include dancing as well as games, Zumba, karaoke, a moon bounce and much more.

Several families whose children have received treatment at the Weis Hospital and through the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals will also be present.

This is an event filled with activity, color, and heartwarming stories.