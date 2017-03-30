× Worker Accused of Fraud in Theft from Employer

GREAT BEND — A worker from Susquehanna County is accused of stealing $95,000 from her employer.

Joann Palmatier, 54, of Great Bend, is charged with one count of mail fraud.

According to the U.S. attorney, Palmatier was the bookkeeper at “Custom Machining” in Great Bend. Authorities say she took advantage of her position to steal $95,000, using company checks to pay her own bills. She also made personal charges on the company credit card, according to prosecutors.

Court documents indicate the fraud occurred between January 2009 and December 2014.

Palmatier has agreed to plead guilty at her arraignment in federal court.