WILKES-BARRE — An eight year old was hit by gunfire in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the little girl was inside a home on East Division Street when someone fired at least three shots into that place around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was taken to the hospital. Authorities have not said how she’s doing.

So far, no arrests have been made in that shooting in Wilkes-Barre.