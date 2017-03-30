Watch Live: Zoo Signals ‘Final Countdown’ For Giraffe’s Birth

Teacher Admits to Sexual Contact with Student

Posted 11:26 am, March 30, 2017, by

Colleen McGarry

WILKES-BARRE — A former high school teacher in Luzerne County pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.

Colleen McGarry was in court Thursday morning and faces up to 15 years in prison.

The former Pittston Area High School teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

McGarry was also charged with providing alcohol to minors at a party.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in July in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s