Teacher Admits to Sexual Contact with Student
WILKES-BARRE — A former high school teacher in Luzerne County pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.
Colleen McGarry was in court Thursday morning and faces up to 15 years in prison.
The former Pittston Area High School teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.
McGarry was also charged with providing alcohol to minors at a party.
She is scheduled to be sentenced in July in Luzerne County.
41.251559 -75.878960