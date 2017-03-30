× Teacher Admits to Sexual Contact with Student

WILKES-BARRE — A former high school teacher in Luzerne County pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.

Colleen McGarry was in court Thursday morning and faces up to 15 years in prison.

The former Pittston Area High School teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

McGarry was also charged with providing alcohol to minors at a party.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in July in Luzerne County.