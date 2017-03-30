× Shikellamy Girls Bowling Team Wins State Championships

SUNBURY — The girls bowling team at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury is having its moment to shine after it won the state championships. Strike after strike after strike, the girls from Shikellamy High School in Sunbury bowled their way to victory earlier this month, winning the state championships against Muhlenberg High School from Berks County.

“It was nerve-wracking and there was a lot of crying and everything,” Ashley Fister said.

Newswatch 16 sat down with some of the members of the bowling team to talk about their winning season.

“This is beyond exciting. We will have great memories of this forever,” Ashlee Wertman said.

But the season is not over yet. Since the girls won states, they get to go to the national championships in Nashville. They’re really excited to get there but they need to raise the money first.

“The bus itself is $6,500 and from then we have to consider hotel rooms,” Wertman said.

Shikellamy High School won the state bowling championships in 2011, but there was no national tournament at the time.

“I mean, it’s once in a lifetime, it’s awesome. I can’t wait,” Hope Heller-Herman said.

There are seven girls on the team, and they tell Newswatch 16 they have been bowling for many years. Many of them average scores of over 200. They are doing fundraising on their own, but have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for their trip to Nashville.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m really excited for it. This never happens, this is the first time,” Fister said.

If you’d like to donate, click here.