Man Arrested for Scranton Sucker Punch Assault

Posted 2:18 pm, March 30, 2017, by

SCRANTON — A man is under arrest for an assault on the streets of Scranton earlier this month.

Ellistan Craig, 19, of Scranton is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for sucker punching Justin Durcan.

Officers arrested Craig Wednesday night.

The assault happened on March 11 at the corner of Mulberry Street and North Webster Avenue, according to Scranton police.

Video posted on Facebook shows someone punching Durcan while he was looking in another direction and Durcan lying motionless on the ground.

Police said they received numerous tips after people saw the video.

Investigators said Durcan was in intensive care after the assault and did not regain consciousness until the next day. He is still suffering from the effects of the punch.

