King’s Jill Korgeski

Posted 7:32 pm, March 30, 2017, by

Jill Korgeski left Dunmore HS and attended King's College to play Volleyball.  When King's started a Track and Field program two years ago, Jill stepped in an became an All-American in just her Sophomore season.  Korgeski is top five in the country in the shotput, with room to grow.

