Have a Ball on a Budget

An event hitting our area might just help your high schooler go big for prom minus the big bucks.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was at the Marketplace at Steamtown Thursday to fill us on in on this stylish solution.

The annual “Cinderella’s Closet” will take place Wednesday, April 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Genetti Manor in Dickson City.

New or gently used prom dresses are up for grabs for $10.00. Shoes, jewelry, purses, and wraps are also available for the same price.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of this event. To learn more about the non-profit organization behind it and the upcoming events, click here to visit Cinderella’s Closet’s Facebook page.

You can donate dresses to Cinderella’s Closet on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

A fashion show will be held Friday, April 7, at the Marketplace at Steamtown to preview the gowns. The fashion show begins at 6 p.m.