Watch Live: Zoo Signals ‘Final Countdown’ For Giraffe’s Birth

Firefighters Get Oxygen Masks Designed for Pets in Wayne County

Posted 7:32 pm, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:31PM, March 30, 2017

HAWLEY -- For many, four-legged companions are part of the family -- now thanks to new equipment, firefighters in one part of our area are better prepared to help save their lives in the case of an emergency.

Thanks to a donation from Invisible Fence of Northeast Pennsylvania, the Hawley Fire Department now has a set of pet oxygen masks designed to treat pets that were trapped in fire situations.

These masks allow firefighters to give oxygen to animals that have inhaled or otherwise been exposed to heavy smoke.

The firefighters in Hawley haven't had to use the masks yet, however, they tell Newswatch 16 they are grateful to have them on hand in case the need arises.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s