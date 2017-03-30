Firefighters Get Oxygen Masks Designed for Pets in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY -- For many, four-legged companions are part of the family -- now thanks to new equipment, firefighters in one part of our area are better prepared to help save their lives in the case of an emergency.

Thanks to a donation from Invisible Fence of Northeast Pennsylvania, the Hawley Fire Department now has a set of pet oxygen masks designed to treat pets that were trapped in fire situations.

These masks allow firefighters to give oxygen to animals that have inhaled or otherwise been exposed to heavy smoke.

The firefighters in Hawley haven't had to use the masks yet, however, they tell Newswatch 16 they are grateful to have them on hand in case the need arises.