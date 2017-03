Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone is searching for an easier way to clean their home or office...and this product is promising that it's so easy, all you have to do is walk and glide!

The Baseboard Buddy is designed to make cleaning your baseboards and moldings fast and easy -- all without having to bend over or use a ladder!

For this week's test, Kurt Aaron took the Baseboard Buddy to some cleaning pros in Dunmore to find out...does it really work?