Watch Live: Zoo Signals ‘Final Countdown’ For Giraffe’s Birth

Central Columbia softball coach

Posted 6:03 pm, March 30, 2017, by

Duane Karchner replaced Duane Ford (47 seasons) as Head Coach of the Central Columbia softball program.  Ford had over 800 wins with the Blue Jays and Karchner has one after a run in the bottom of 7th lifted Central to a 7-6 win over Selinsgrove.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s