In today's edition of Talkback 16, viewers had quite a lot to say about a crater-filled road near a local mall, a natural gas company's contribution to education, and the state's reversal of a decision that would've changed the game for deer hunters statewide.
Talkback 16: Potholes and Gun Woes
-
Talkback 16: The New President
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #3
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #4
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #1
-
Talkback Feedback: Seven Stages of Storm
-
-
Talkback Feedback: The Story of Us
-
Talkback 16: Blizzard of ’17
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, Tax Increase
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Defeated in the Rose Bowl
-
Talkback 16: All About Penn State
-
-
Talkback 16: Beating a Dead Swan
-
Talkback 16: Interstate Pileups, Weather Forecasts, Speeding Train
-
Talkback 16: President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
1 Comment
rachel kelley
Fix the Potholes,we pay taxes up the wahoo,construction constantly!