ROSS TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 10 a.m. on Broadway Road in the Sweet Valley area.

Nobody was home at the time, but neighbors were able to get pets outs safely.

There is no word on the cause.