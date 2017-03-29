× Playing Cards To Feature Local History

TOWANDA — People will soon be dealing out history, as Bradford County native Robert Tomlinson is taking pictures of the past and putting them on playing cards.

“I want to inspire people to get involved with their local history,” the playing card designer and founder of Barclay Mountain Company told Newswatch16. “A little bit of everything. It’s going to feature notable people, places, and events.”

This cardmaster of sorts designs cards right in Canton for places like the Smithsonian. But, he wants to send a message for people here at home.

“I want to say ‘go to college, get your education, but come back home,'” Tomlinson added. “Rebuild Canton, Pennsylvania, rebuild Bradford County.”

“These cards, even for children, even if they’re not playing cards, they can look at these as almost little bits of history,” Carl said. “[Tomlinson] takes old pictures and brings them back to life.”

Pieces of the past coming back to life for people in the community to remember and relive.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Towanda native Lottie Davenport. “I’m very proud of our county.”

Tomlinson is also working on decks for Lackawanna County, Lycoming County, Centre County, and even Scranton and Williamsport.

All those decks should hit the shelves in June. You can pre-order them online by clicking here.