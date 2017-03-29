× More Federal Charges for Suspected Bank Robbers

SCRANTON — Two men suspected of bank robberies in the area have been charged with several other heists.

Christian Gonzalez, 23, and Anthony Ocasio, 21, both of Scranton were charged with two bank robberies earlier this year.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors issued indictments against the pair for more robberies, including:

Gonzalez alone is charged with the following bank robbery:

December 5, 2016, NBT Bank, Keyser Avenue, Scranton, approximately $7,000 stolen.