More Federal Charges for Suspected Bank Robbers
SCRANTON — Two men suspected of bank robberies in the area have been charged with several other heists.
Christian Gonzalez, 23, and Anthony Ocasio, 21, both of Scranton were charged with two bank robberies earlier this year.
On Wednesday, federal prosecutors issued indictments against the pair for more robberies, including:
- January 12, 2017, Citizens Savings Bank, Scranton, approximately $2,000 stolen;
- December 27, 2016, NBT Bank, Kingston, approximately $2,550 stolen; and
- December 22, 2016, Fidelity Bank, Moosic (attempt).
Gonzalez alone is charged with the following bank robbery:
- December 5, 2016, NBT Bank, Keyser Avenue, Scranton, approximately $7,000 stolen.
41.408969 -75.662412