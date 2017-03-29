Milford Residents Bracing For Chaos As Eric Frein’s Death Penalty Trial Less Than A Week Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- In the idyllic community of Milford, it's the calm before the chaos.

With the start of death penalty trial for accused cop killer Eric Frein less than a week away at the Pike County Courthouse, residents are just bracing for the circus to arrive.

“I'm leaving town,” laughed Nanette Stewart.

“Traffic is probably going to crazy in here,” added Frank Navarro.

“Unfortunately, it will take up a lot of time and resources and the town will be a zoo,” said Doug Jacobs.

The national media descended on Monroe County during the 48-day manhunt for Frein after he allegedly ambushed the Blooming Grove State Police Barracks in September 2014, killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass.

People here expect to see the same amount of news coverage for Frein's trial, if not more.

“Traffic, a lot more people in town, it will be congested with the newscasters and stuff, they`re going to have to manage that,” said Janet Johnson, the owner of Enchanted Gifts and Books.

“I remember what it was when they had the arraignment for the case,” said Jacobs. “And up and down the street was filled with satellite trucks from places I didn't even know existed, places all through New York, Philly, Harrisburg, everywhere.”

Security is expected to be high at the courthouse.

Some wonder if sheer curiosity will drive onlookers to Milford.

“I don't know what the judge is deciding to allow the public in,” said Jacobs. “We only have one courtroom and I'm sure they've been a lot more people who would like to be there than there'll be room for.” Some business owners are taking a positive approach that this trial will bring an influx of people to Milford, saying they may be able to catch some new customers.

“The trial's going to bring in a town of people and what I'm looking forward to is catching them on their lunch breaks,” said T.C. Crawforde, the owner of Action Bikes and Outdoor. “I hope that they come and see what we're all about, we have a great business here.”