HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an athletic club in Luzerne County is headed to trial.

George Fedor, 76, gave up his right to a hearing Wednesday morning.

Fedor was treasurer of the Jeddo Stars, an athletic and social club near Freeland, when he was accused of stealing more than $40,000 from the organization last year.

According to court papers, Fedor said he took the money to feed a gambling habit.