WILKES-BARRE -- Over 500 blue pinwheels spun in the brisk breeze Wednesday -- each one lining the lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse in remembrance of those who suffered from child abuse.

Each of the 532 pinwheels represent a child that was abused in the Luzerne county in 2016, and sought help.

There will be a pinwheel dedication ceremony on Friday, March 31 at the Courthouse, in honor of April beginning child abuse awareness month