Getting Relief From Spring Allergies

Posted 5:31 am, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32AM, March 29, 2017

Call it “news for your nose!” Even with snow still on the ground in parts of our area, doctors say allergy season is in full bloom for many!

Allergists attribute that to the unseasonably warm weather we had in February that woke up Mother Nature’s biological clock earlier than usual.

So what can we expect for the duration of this year’s allergy season?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got some answers from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and doctors from The Wright Center in Scranton.

One free resource to help you gauge your day when it comes to allergies is the website Pollen.com.

No matter if you’re in our area or traveling, you can enter a zip code to find out which plants/flowers are in full bloom that may affect your day.

