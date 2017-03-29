Driver Smashes into Window at Carbondale Business

CARBONDALE — A business in Lackawanna County was damaged when a driver smashed into a window Wednesday morning.

An elderly driver hit a window at Kost Tire in Carbondale, smashing the window, according to the fire chief.

It is unclear why the SUV she was driving hit the window that was in front of the counter.

No one was hurt.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that there’s any structural damage to the building.