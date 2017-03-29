Biological Evidence Found Inside Old Forge Restaurant Linked to Missing Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE -- The Lackawanna County District Attorney now says that blood and a tooth found inside a restaurant in Old Forge belong to the restaurant's owner.

Robert Baron -- the owner of Ghigarelli's Pizza -- went missing in January. During the initial investigation, police reported finding blood, as well as a tooth, inside the eatery.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon told Newswatch 16 that the results confirm suspicions that Baron was injured inside the restaurant before he went missing.

"There were a lot of rumors circulating, I mean, there are many rumors, one of them being maybe it wasn't Mr. Baron who was injured at the restaurant. I think this shows that he is the person that we believe was either assaulted or injured at the restaurant," said Scanlon.

Scanlon told Newswatch 16 that the tests do not reveal how Baron might have been injured, however, he said there was a large quantity of blood found initially inside the restaurant.