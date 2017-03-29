Alleged ATM Skimmer Caught on Camera

JIM THORPE — Police in Carbon County are trying to identify a man they say stole information from an ATM in Jim Thorpe.

Security camera pictures of the suspect were taken Saturday at Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank.

Police say the man placed a skimming device on the ATM which captures card information from users of the machine.

If you know the man in the pictures, contact Jim Thorpe police at 570-325-4995.