Alleged ATM Skimmer Caught on Camera

JIM THORPE — Police in Carbon County are trying to identify a man they say stole information from an ATM in Jim Thorpe.
Security camera pictures of the suspect were taken Saturday at Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank.
Police say the man placed a skimming device on the ATM which captures card information from users of the machine.
If you know the man in the pictures, contact Jim Thorpe police at 570-325-4995.
