Woman Sees Clearly for First Time in More than 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- If it’s not under a magnifying glass, normally Heather Davis would have a hard time reading or really seeing anything. Heather has been legally blind since she was around 9 years old. She has had poor vision, until now.

"It's crystal clear! it's better technology it's crystal clear,” said Heather Davis.

Heather's was fitted for a pair of special glasses at North Central Sight Services in Williamsport. Thanks to a group of students from Loyalsock Area High School and grant money from sight services Heather has enough money to buy a pair of 10 thousand dollar eSight glasses.

"I just can't believe it…It just happened in 5 months," said Davis.

The glasses work like a magnifier making the most important things to Heather like her family, clearer than ever.

"It's amazing not to see them like nose to nose or a picture. It was amazing. Words cannot describe it,” said Davis.

"She said I was gorgeous and I was pretty and I think that was really sweet and I'm glad that she could see me," said Zoey Davis.

Students from Loyalsock Area school district have already raised over 8 thousand dollars for Heather's glasses, but they want to reach their 10 thousand dollar goal, so they can give the money back to North Central Sights services.

"Some people may not have a strong force behind them like the honor society at Loyalsock to help them raise that 10 thousand dollars, so we want them to be able to get as much as they can get for a pair of glasses," said Autumn Deitrick.

"I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Davis.

Those interested in the glasses should contact North Central Sight Services. Thanks to a 25-thousand dollar grant from a nonprofit group, sight services can help even more people looking to see clearly in Lycoming County.