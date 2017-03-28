Wallenpaupack Baseball Team With Solid Senior Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Buckhorns baseball team at Wallenpaupack is back hitting inside the school auxiliary gym, and then practicing outside on their cleared off turf field.

"They actually came out on Friday and plowed off the field for us, so that was a huge help to get some snow off, but it is nice to get back on the turf. We we're out the whole first week during try outs, and then pretty disheartening to be in the gym for a few weeks," said Todd Schmalzle.

"Just very excited to be out on this field right now. Most of the snow if off and just ready to start some games with my best friends. How much does this help having this turf? And having it put in long years ago to get ready for the season? It's just great. It adds so much better to the game for us and reduces bad habits," said Mitchell Guerrieri.

For this core group of seniors here at Wallenpaupack this is the third season playing together. As sophomores they went .500, improved to (14-6) last year so the sky is the limit here in 2017 if they could only get on this field and start playing once the snow melts away.

"Our pitching is fantastic. We have four pitchers going to college to pitch, so we have a pretty deep pitching staff. We have some juniors and some sophomores that are also going to contribute to that pitching staff," added Todd.

"It's great to have five starters back they're continuing with college and this year we should really make a run if we connect and play hard together," said Austin Gilpin.

Aaron Husson signed to play at Division I Maryland Baltimore County, and along with Chris Brindle who's headed to Penn State/Harrisburg and Morgan Theobald to Marywood the Buckhorns have a solid senior core.

"I say that we are a very tight nit pack of guys. Everyone here is close to each other. We have a lot of talent on the team. We have five guys going to college and then a few underclassmen definitely going to play in college. We are definitely a very talented team. I thing that we are going to go pretty far this year," said Aaron Husson.

Paupack jumps up to the 5A classification this year. Last year they lost in the opening round of 4A to West Scranton. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Pike County.