This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Stocking the Wallenpaupack Creek & One Stop Sport Shop

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll follow some dedicated volunteers as they battle sloppy conditions to help stock trout for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Then we'll head to One Stop Sport Shop in Scranton and show you how this little shop has all of your fishing needs. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a great product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.