Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll follow some dedicated volunteers as they battle sloppy conditions to help stock trout for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Then we'll head to One Stop Sport Shop in Scranton and show you how this little shop has all of your fishing needs. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a great product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Stocking the Wallenpaupack Creek & One Stop Sport Shop
Trout Stocking the Pohopoco Creek
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Upland Game Bird Hunt
Rappelling in search of Peregrine Falcon Chicks
A visit with Jeff Scavazzo’s Deer Processing & Butler’s Taxidermy
Wild Brook Trout Fishing with PA’s Wild Trout
-
The Biology Behind Crow Hunting
PA’s Wild Trout #2
Great American Outdoor Show
John Serrao Reptile and Amphibian Book Giveaway
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
First Day of Trout Stocking in the Poconos
Power To Save: Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area