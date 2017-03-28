× People Hit the Ice, Learn to Curl in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — While many associate the sport of curling with our neighbors to the north, the Anthracite Curling Club hopes that the new sport will sweep across the States as well.

They hosted a “Learn to Curl” clinic at the Toyota Sportsplex Tuesday evening, offering a hands-on, instructional approach to the sport.

With an entry fee of $10, eager curlers got a basic lesson in the sport’s rules, regulations, and learned how to play. The game is described by some as “shuffleboard on ice,” and doesn’t require any skating.

The Anthracite Curling League is offering a second “Learn to Curl” on Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coal Street rink. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.