Meet and Greet Held for Championship Team in Minersville

Posted 10:53 pm, March 28, 2017, by

MINERSVILLE -- It was all smiles and celebration at the Blu Tavern in Minersville Tuesday night.

The crowd was a sea of blue and white -- all in honor of their guests of the evening, the undefeated championship Battlin' Miners girls basketball team.

The girls just wrapped up a flawless season Thursday, taking home the PIAA Championship after their game against Bishop McCort in Hershey.

While fans were able to get a chance to meet the first ever state champions, Newswatch 16 was also on hand to speak to one of the players and get their take on the happy occasion.

