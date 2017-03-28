Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

Little Girl Sees Police Officer Eating Alone, Joins Him for “Best Dinner Date Ever”

Posted 12:29 pm, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:22PM, March 28, 2017

HINGHAM, Mass. — “When a new 4 year old friend we just met wants to sit with us on a dinner break. A very adorable and very outgoing Lillian with Sgt. Steven Dearth having the best dinner date ever,” the Hingham Police Department wrote in Facebook post with video of the utterly adorable encounter provided by Panera Bread.

In a later post, featuring a photo of the duo, Hingham Police Department in Massachusetts wrote, “It means a lot to Police Officers when people say hi, especially when children approach us. Four year old Lillian came up to Sgt. Steven Dearth tonight to say hi and wanted to sit with him for dinner break. Of course, we gave her a Junior Police Officer sticker and had the best dinner date. She even asked to have a play date ‘in a few days’.”

Hingham is a town located along Boston Harbor, on the south shore of Massachusetts.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s