Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

Lackawanna boys All Star game

Posted 10:53 pm, March 28, 2017, by

The Lackawanna League held it's boys basketball All Star game at Valley View HS.  Blue Ridge Senior Jeff Morris was named MVP for the Blue team as they beat the Red 106-102.  Shane Aceveno of Delaware Valley was MVP for the Red squad.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s