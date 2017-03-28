× Guilty Plea in Prostitution, Drugs Case

SCRANTON – A man accused of forcing women into prostitution has entered a guilty plea in federal court.

Thurman Stanley, 40, of Stroudsburg, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of transporting women in interstate commerce for purposes of prostitution and one count of trafficking in heroin, “molly,” and crack cocaine.

Stanley admitted that between December 2013 and December 2015, he transported at least four women from Pennsylvania to New York, Iowa, and North Dakota for purposes of prostitution, and also provided illegal drugs to them.

Stanley faces up to 50 years in prison and nearly $2 million in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.