Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

Guilty Plea in Prostitution, Drugs Case

Posted 1:49 pm, March 28, 2017, by

SCRANTON – A man accused of forcing women into prostitution has entered a guilty plea in federal court.

Thurman Stanley, 40, of Stroudsburg, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of transporting women in interstate commerce for purposes of prostitution and one count of trafficking in heroin, “molly,” and crack cocaine.

Stanley admitted that between December 2013 and December 2015, he transported at least four women from Pennsylvania to New York, Iowa, and North Dakota for purposes of prostitution, and also provided illegal drugs to them.

Stanley faces up to 50 years in prison and nearly $2 million in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s