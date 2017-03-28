× Four Teens Charged With Burglary Offenses For Multiple Thefts

DUNMORE — State police in Dunmore say 19-year-old Nicholas Hnatusko of Jefferson Township, 19-year-old Louis Florio of Madison Township, 18-year-old Sean Shearin of Madison Township and 18-year-old Tristan Parris of Tannersville are all charged with burglary offenses in connection to thefts that took place on three separate occasions last year.

Lewis Gardner says he’s one of the victims.

“It seems like they’re just kids looking probably for drug money,” said Gardner.

Police say Hnatusko and Florio broke into Gardner’s house in Springbrook Township sometime between August 3rd and the 6th and stole his safe, which contained two handguns, money and personal items.

“They only went for the safe, so they were probably just looking for money,” said Gardner. “But luckily there was not that much money in but just the things I wanted back were my guns.”

Investigators say the night of September 23rd, Hnatusko and Florio stole two dirt bikes from homes in Jefferson Township and Springbrook Township as well as Paul Bocan’s ATV from his home in Springbrook Township.

“I came home from temple where my daughter’s at school and I looked in the garage the next day and the quad was gone and they had to move a couple things to get to that quad, it wasn’t easy,” said Bocan.

Finally police say the night of December 10th, Hnatusko, Shearin and Parris went on a burglary spree, stealing items from unlocked vehicles in several communities.

Police say vehicles were hit on Buena Vista Drive in Covington Township, Harmony Hills in Moscow, Meadowlark Drive in Madison Township, Glenmaura development in Moosic and here at Shelby Casey`s home in Jefferson Heights in Jefferson Township.

“I came out in the morning and the doors were open, so I was like, who would leave the doors open?” said Casey. “So I looked around and noticed that they had jumble through everything, I think they took my GPS from my truck.”

State police say the stolen ATV is valued at $8,500 and the total value of the items taken from those vehicles added up to more than $9,000.