Fire Forces 11 from Row Homes in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP -- Fire forced 11 people from their homes in Northumberland County Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 8 a.m. in the row homes along 3rd Street in Ranshaw, Coal Township.

Five homes in total have been condemned, but only two of them were occupied.

The family who lives in one of the homes told us they believe the fire started with an electrical problem.

The fire started in the end home on the top floor.

No one was hurt.

The woman who got her family out of the house said she woke up because it smelled like popcorn.

The fire victims are being helped by the Red Cross.