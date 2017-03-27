Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

Posted 12:03 pm, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:01PM, March 27, 2017

Harpursville, NY — There has been a significant mammary change in April the giraffe as she prepares to give birth, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Monday morning, reports KDVR.

“She is very relaxed, tail has been raising on and off for periods of time,” officials said. “We are getting there.”

 

There was increased calf activity on Sunday night. The giraffe’s appetite remains strong and her demeanor is good.

 

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

