Truck Gets Stuck After Trailer Collapses

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- A tractor trailer got stuck on a busy road in Luzerne County when part of the rig collapsed.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on Route 29 south in Hanover Township.

The truck was traveling down a ramp leading onto Route 29 when the middle part of the trailer collapsed and its roof caved in.

The truck was hauling recycled paper. It was transferred to another truck.

No one was hurt, and traffic was not significantly impacted.