Thieves Steal Thousands from ATM, Gas Station

Posted 2:43 pm, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 03:16PM, March 27, 2017

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP — Thieves got away with $4,000 and more than 20 cartons of cigarettes in a gas station burglary in Wayne County

State police say three people broke into Sohi Service Station just north of Beach Lake Friday and used a grinder to cut into two ATMs.

Investigators said $3,000 was taken from the ATMs and another $1,000 from the store.

Troopers believe a getaway vehicle was waiting for the burglars.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police at Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

