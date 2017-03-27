× Thieves Steal Thousands from ATM, Gas Station

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP — Thieves got away with $4,000 and more than 20 cartons of cigarettes in a gas station burglary in Wayne County

State police say three people broke into Sohi Service Station just north of Beach Lake Friday and used a grinder to cut into two ATMs.

Investigators said $3,000 was taken from the ATMs and another $1,000 from the store.

Troopers believe a getaway vehicle was waiting for the burglars.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police at Honesdale at 570-253-7126.