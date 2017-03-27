Snow Covered Fields Hold Up Baseball Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The North Pocono baseball team gets in a Friday practice on the school's parking lot in Covington Township. This is 10 days removed from the winter blizzard that dumped 30 inches of snow in the area. While some of it has melted mounds of the white stuff can be seen for miles. The Trojans are at Northampton Wednesday for their first game.

"It's not what you want. It's definitely not ideal you know you would love to be outside and play the game the way that it was meant to be played, but yeah you have to make the adjustment. It's not like everyone else is doing something that you are not. Everyone else has to try to find a way around too so you do the best you can with it," said Brian.

There's so much snow now here around the North Pocono baseball field it's impossible to get up the hill to even get to the field. Coach Jardine is hoping to play against Valley View come April 6th but mother nature will have to help.

"I think it was around March 14th when the snow hit. When you we're seeing the flakes coming down and snow piling up. What we're your first thoughts about that storm? I'm not going to lie I was pretty angry because actually we we're on the field the day before it happened. I've seen that and I was like Oh!!! Boy!! It's going to be a long time before we get on the field again but we're making the best of it," said Gary Woloszyn.

Inside Scranton high-school the Knights work on hitting, fielding, and conditioning. Snow blankets all of their athletic fields. Even the turf at Memorial Stadium in unusable.

"When you saw all of the snow coming down last. What we're your first thoughts and impressions as a coach? Ah!! Disheartening! But in the same respect everyone is in the same boat. So you just have to deal with it. We live in northeast Pennsylvania so we kind of know what we have to do with the weather so," said Jamie Higgins.

"We just have to do the best that we can to do what we can inside the gym and get up and get in the cages. We have to just try to keep ourselves in shape as much as we can without being outside," said Nicholos Montoro.

The Knights open play Sunday April 2nd at PNC field. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.