Power Outage Causes School Closure in Northumberland County

Posted 7:39 am, March 27, 2017, by

MILTON — Thousands are without power in Northumberland County.

PPL says about 3,800 lost electricity in the Milton area Monday morning.

The utility hasn’t said what caused it or when the power will be back on.

According to the Milton Area School District, Montandon Elementary School is closed Monday due to the power outage.

Montandon staff is asked to report to White Deer Elementary.

The high school, middle school, Baugher Elementary and White Deer Elementary are open for school on Monday.

Click here for latest power outage info from PPL.

