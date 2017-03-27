Guilty Plea in Homicide Case
HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A man pleaded guilty to third degree murder in Luzerne County on Monday.
Jancarlos Perez of Hazleton admitted killing Jose Concepcion last year.
The victim’s body was found in a wooded area near the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township.
Perez was immediately sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.
40.947582 -76.046000
pa. border patrol
Now that’s what you would call a two-fer. Let’s build a wall around Hazleton and make the liberal Democrats pay for it.