Guilty Plea in Homicide Case

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A man pleaded guilty to third degree murder in Luzerne County on Monday.

Jancarlos Perez of Hazleton admitted killing Jose Concepcion last year.

The victim’s body was found in a wooded area near the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township.

Perez was immediately sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.