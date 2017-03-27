Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

Guilty Plea in Homicide Case

Posted 4:37 pm, March 27, 2017, by

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A man pleaded guilty to third degree murder in Luzerne County on Monday.

Jancarlos Perez of Hazleton admitted killing Jose Concepcion last year.

The victim’s body was found in a wooded area near the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township.

Perez was immediately sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment